Back in September, Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka announced his intention to start over as a game developer and create a simple mobile game with the Unity engine. This followed his departure from Square Enix after the failure of his, uh, unique platformer, Balan Wonderworld. And today, Yuji Naka has announced that his “hyper-casual” mobile game is now available to play for free on Android and iOS, called SHOT2048. Naka explained that this is the first game in 37 years that he created completely by himself, and he asks you to play it. He sounds quite proud of himself! (He does note that the leaderboard isn’t working on Android right now though.)

