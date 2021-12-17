ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City welcomes resident participation in budget planning process

Sedona AZ (December 17, 2021) – The city of Sedona encourages residents to apply for the Budget Work Group to serve as a citizen sounding board throughout the upcoming annual budget process.

More specifically, the group of up to nine volunteers will meet no more than four times in February on the following topics:

  • First, city staff will give a high-level explanation of the budget, followed by facilitation of a meaningful discussion where city staff asks what changes to programs and services need to be made and what community issues with budget implications need to be addressed.
  • Second, the work group will make recommendations on the additional major budget requests staff prepares for the coming year’s budget.

All of this will culminate with the Budget Work Group’s recommendations summarized for the City Manager and City Council so that they can make more informed decisions when refining and considering approval of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

Additionally, as part of the budget process, city staff plan on launching an online survey for all residents to take, which will ask about different community-wide issues that have significant budget implications.

The city invites anyone who is interested in this commitment to apply before Dec. 31, 2021, by filling out the volunteer questionnaire found here: www.sedonaaz.gov/your-government/departments/city-manager/citizen-engagement/volunteer-questionnaire . Please make sure and check the box on the questionnaire that indicates interest in budget oversight and share any relevant background information. No previous budget experience is required other than a general interest in the city’s budget process.

For more information, contact the city’s Public Relations Coordinator Ron Eland at reland@sedonaaz.gov .

