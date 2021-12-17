ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Bet Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley Fight

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul and Tyron Woodley as set for a rematch less than four months after their first bout drew roughly half a million pay-per-view buys. Legal online sportsbooks are rolling out a plethora of promos, bonuses, and odds boosts ahead of this fight. Below you will find our guide...

MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Beer-spilling fighter who flinched at Nate Diaz wants redemption: ‘I’ll fight his ass for free’

Add Carrese Archer to the list of people trying to get a fight with Nate Diaz. This past weekend, Diaz was in attendance for the boxing rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, supporting his teammate Chris Avila who won a majority decision over Anthony Taylor on the prelims. Diaz left the event early and on his way out, the younger Diaz brother caused a stir when he faked a punch at a bystander holding a beer, the result being that bystander flinched hard and spilled the beer everywhere. The scene was shared on social media and quickly went viral.
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul says his relationship with Tyron Woodley doesn’t end with recent rematch: “I think it would be funny to do a Buddy-Cop movie together”

Jake Paul has no intentions of ending his relationship with Tyron Woodley following their recent rematch in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) squared off for a second time on Saturday night, this after their first encounter had ended in a controversial split-decision. The rematch left no controversy as...
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz sends a message to the ‘Paul sisters’, claims Jake and Logan hired security to make sure he wouldn’t get them

Nate Diaz has sent a message to the ‘Paul sisters’ after Jake Paul’s most recent boxing win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday, Diaz was in attendance for the ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ card due to the fact his teammate, Chris Avila was fighting on the undercard. To no surprise, after Paul knocked out Woodley he called out the Stockton native and now, Diaz took to Instagram to send a message to him and his brother, Logan. As seen below, Nate claims the Paul’s hired security to keep him away from them.
dexerto.com

Jake Paul says he’s more “important” than big bro Logan Paul

YouTube star Jake Paul has made a major splash in the world of professional boxing… and he says his exploits have “definitely” made him more relevant than his big bro, Logan Paul. Jake and Logan Paul are two of the net’s most famous influencers, having jumped from the life of...
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Has A Challenge For Jake Paul

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley over the weekend, and it was yet another example of Paul defeating competition that isn't experienced in boxing. While Paul has a couple of years of experience under his belt, his opponents virtually have none. Sure, they are fighters with a lot of professional years under their belts, however, they simply do not possess the sheer boxing skill required to actually put on a competitive fight.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping refutes ‘ridiculous’ claim that Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley was fixed: ‘The kid can bang, simple as that’

This past weekend, Jake Paul put a stamp on 2021 by knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch, but as with all things Paul, the outcome was not without controversy. After a horrible first five rounds, Paul leveled Woodley with a right hook in the sixth round, face-planting “The Chosen One” and ending the fight; however, given how bad the bout was before then, a vocal minority popped up to declare that the bout was rigged and that Woodley took a dive. Similar proclamations were made the last time Paul and Woodley fought, with many fans saying Woodley refusing to pursue Paul after hurting him in the bout was a sign of a predetermined outcome (as opposed to par for the course for Woodley), but fortunately, this time we have UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping to refute these sort of absurd arguments.
Tyron Woodley
Jake Paul
Reuters

Jake Paul says Woodley rematch will be a 'bank robbery'

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul said his Saturday rematch against Tyron Woodley will be a "bank robbery" after defeating the former MMA champion in August. The brash 24-year-old arrived at Thursday's news conference dressed in a ski mask after his previously scheduled opponent, Tommy Fury, brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, dropped out with a broken rib and chest infection.
The Independent

Tommy Fury confirms Tyson Fury didn’t cause injury while training him for Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury has said his half-brother Tyson did not cause the injury that led the former Love Island contestant to withdraw from his fight with Jake Paul.Fury, 22, was set to face the YouTuber on 18 December but pulled out of the bout a week-and-a-half before it took place, citing a broken rib and chest infection.Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped in to fight Paul, 24, for the second time in four months. Paul beat the 39-year-old again, following his August points victory over his fellow American with a vicious knockout last weekend.Some speculated that Fury’s rib injury was...
The Independent

Jake Paul puts fight with UFC chief Dana White on ‘boxing bucket list’

Jake Paul has named his “boxing bucket list” and he has put UFC president Dana White among the stars he wants to fight.YouTuber turner boxer Paul is undefeated and he added to his impressive record with a knock-out win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday.Paul listed who he’d like to box in the future with White the last name mentioned. He tweeted: “My boxing bucket list: 1) Canelo Alvarez 2) Floyd Mayweather 3) Mike Tyson 4) Tyson Furry (sic) 5) Dana White.”The star has spoken about fighting Canelo in the past and his brother Logan has already taken on Mayweather...
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
worldboxingnews.net

Frank Bruno sides with Lennox Lewis in Tyson Fury heavyweight debate

A recent debate regarding the greatest British heavyweight ever pitted Lennox Lewis and Tyson Fury in the same bracket. But former Lewis opponent Frank Bruno has sided with the man who stopped him in a 1993 WBC heavyweight title clash. In the fight, Lewis was not a massive favorite to...
The Independent

UFC rising star Khamzat Chimaev has ‘Conor McGregor X factor stardom’, rival claims

UFC fighter Belal Muhammad wants to steal up and coming star Khamzat Chimaev’s hype, who has “Conor McGregor stardom”.Chimaev has stunned the UFC world, so much so that many fighters have shied away from facing the unbeaten Russian. But Muhammad wants to fight him as Chimaev believes he’s “untouchable”.Muhammad told MMA Junkie: “He has the most hype in the division right now. He has that (Conor) McGregor X-factor stardom right now, where the fans think he’s untouchable. The boss thinks he’s untouchable.“They all think it’s just a matter of time before he becomes champion. So for me, if I beat...
The Independent

Dana White tells Francis Ngannou he can leave UFC

UFC president Dana White says star Francis Ngannou can leave the promotion at the end of his contract if he wants.The fighter and his representatives have had a tension-filled relationship with the UFC with Ngannou criticising them publicly. White says if he is that unhappy he should leave.White told ESPN: “Look, if you want to be with us, we’d love to have you. If you don’t want to be with us, no problem. It’s all good. I think his contract, and this is off the top of my head, if he wins he still has time with us after this...
Empire Sports Media

UFC Matchmaker: Khamzat Chimaev – Belal Muhammad

This past weekend at UFC Vegas 45, Belal Muhammad (20-3, 1 NC) took on Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (16-6-1) in the co-main event. This was a huge fight for Muhammad who was looking to establish himself near the top of the welterweight division. The fight couldn’t have gone better...
