ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

The CDC Now Recommends Moderna and Pfizer Over Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccines

SELF
SELF
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that people get the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot. The recommendation comes after the CDC’s advisers pointed to increasing evidence that the Johnson & Johnson shot raises the risk of blood...

www.self.com

Comments / 1

Related
healththoroughfare.com

The WHO Warns That COVID Vaccine Booster Programs Could Prolong the Pandemic

A lot of people are optimistic about the blanket COVID vaccine booster programs, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again there to raise an important problem. The Government agency doesn’t criticize the vaccination boosting itself, but the fact that there’s a significant difference between how many people are getting vaccinated in some countries, compared to other parts of the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Tts#The New York Times#The Johnson Johnson
SELF

These Are the Best Ways to Protect Yourself From the Omicron Variant

The COVID-19 omicron variant continues to concern scientists and public health officials. On Sunday, the World Health Organization warned its member states that “the likelihood of potential further spread of omicron at the global level is high.” They rated the overall risk from the variant as “very high.”. Why the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

What We Know About the Omicron Variant So Far, According to Dr. Fauci

On November 25, South African scientists identified a highly-mutated variant of the coronavirus right in time for the holidays. By November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) had categorized B.1.1.529 as a “variant of concern.” It also got a name, “omicron,” based on the Greek alphabet, which is how all major variants have been named so far.
SCIENCE
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron Covid variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and is set to become the dominant strain in the UK.So far more than deaths from the new variant have been recorded and tens of thousands of infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions before Christmas Day but said government “reserve the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks,Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a major incident in the capital in December and the NHS returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident,...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
SELF

Here’s How Much a COVID-19 Booster Might Protect You From Infection

If you’ve been waiting for more information to get your COVID-19 booster shot, the latest research from Israel suggests just how big of a difference a third dose can make—especially for young people. In the recent study, people 16 to 49 years old were 13 times less likely to test positive for COVID-19 after a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech, even as coronavirus cases in the country surged. The strongest protection began two weeks after the third dose and continued until the study ended a few weeks later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

What Experts Predict for Vaccine Protection Against the Omicron Variant

As concerns about the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus continue to grow, so do the number of questions. One significant unknown for scientists, public health experts, and vaccinated individuals alike is how well the existing COVID-19 vaccines will work against the new strain. Not as well as we might’ve hoped, in the opinion of vaccine-maker Moderna’s top executive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS LA

Pfizer Antiviral COVID Pill Gets FDA Approval

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Pfizer’s antiviral pill, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 in high-risk individuals age 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds. This is the first antiviral COVID-19 pill authorized for ill people to take at home, before they get sick enough to be hospitalized. “Today’s authorization of PAXLOVID represents another tremendous example of how science will help us ultimately defeat this pandemic, which, even two years in, continues to disrupt and devastate lives across the world. This breakthrough therapy, which has been shown to significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths and can...
INDUSTRY
SELF

There’s a New Warning About the Omicron Variant You Need to Hear

The omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to be more transmissible than any variant so far, including delta. “Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, M.D., director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Tuesday in a media briefing. Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, agrees. “Looking at what’s going on in South Africa, which has the most data, it looks like that its doubling time is clearly less and shorter, which means it transmits more rapidly than delta and very likely other variants,” he told CBC earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Regis University Extends COVID Vaccine Requirement To Include Booster Shots

DENVER (CBS4)– Regis University is extending its COVID-19 vaccine requirement to include booster shots. Faculty, staff and students are now required to show proof of their booster by Feb. 1, 2022. (credit: CBS) They can show that proof by that date, or six months after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allow for individuals who originally received a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine to receive a booster of EITHER Pfizer or Moderna. (Photo by Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Regis released this statement, “While our campus vaccination rate is 94%, the Omicron variant is far more contagious than previous strains. Booster shots are vital to protect the community from infection, serious illness and hospitalization. We need everyone to do their part not only to protect their own health but the health of your colleagues, classmates, friends and neighbors. Vaccination is particularly vital to help relieve our healthcare professionals who are carrying the burden of consistent high hospitalization rates largely due to unvaccinated individuals contracting COVID-19.” LINK: Find A COVID-19 Vaccine, Booster Shot
COLLEGES
SELF

SELF

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy