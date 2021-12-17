ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roddy Ricch Drops Sophomore LP ‘LIVE LIFE FAST’ [STREAM]

By D.L. Chandler
 7 days ago

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Roddy Ricch proved in 2019 that he was a star in the making and his smash hit “The Box” still remains as one of the biggest singles among rappers in his age group. The Compton, Calif. native made his return to the masses on Friday (Dec. 17) with his sophomore studio album LIVE LIFE FAST ,
and several fans on Twitter seemingly enjoying the release while others expressed disappointment.

The 23-year-old talent first teased the follow-up to his 2019 debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial back in 2020, and finally unveiled more details earlier this year. The album boasts big features in Future, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Takeoff, Jamie Foxx, Lil Baby, and more. Southside, Boi-1da, Kenny Beats, Mustard, and others contributed production to the album.

On Twitter, fans are giving their two cents on Roddy Ricch’s latest effort and some signs are pointing to another successful run for the young master of melodic Hip-Hop with the requisite detractors. Check out those reactions below.

hotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch Disses 6ix9ine, Name Drops Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem On "No Way"

Roddy Ricch's new album LiveLifeFast is a momentous occasion for the 23-year-old melodic rap prince. With features from his trap colleagues like Future, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Takeoff and more, the sophomore effort evoked an entire spectrum of opinions. As he passionately crooned and aggressively rapped at times...
MUSIC
Vibe

Roddy Ricch Almost Named Himself Lil Bird?

Prior to beginning a rapper’s career, choosing a name is of the utmost importance, as it represents who you are and what weight your name holds in the streets. For Roddy Ricch, the name that’s been proliferated to a countless number of listeners that have become fans and who may be unfamiliar to the average fan. However, the California native nearly had a different moniker before settling on the one that the public and streets have come to know him by. The Compton rapper recently revealed that he once had the contemplation of naming himself “Lil Bird” before settling on the...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch On Courtside Seats With Saweetie: "I Was Sitting Down First"

Celebrities get easily tangled up in dating rumors these days. Of course, that isn't anything new but with social media and all, it's easy for narratives to get carried away. Saweetie is quite familiar with this concept, especially in the past 12 months. From datingQuavo to being romantically linked to Lil Baby, Saweetie has found herself in headlines over speculation on her love life.
CELEBRITIES
Community Policy