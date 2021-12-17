Quiz: Tell us your Lancs study habits to find out which John Lewis advert you are

The cliché "another year older, another year wiser" implies that the only way to attain the secret sauce of life is to live another year... and then another, and then another. Yes, it's comforting to consider that logging more time here on planet Earth will naturally make you a wise person—that is, a person who, according to Merriam-Webster, possesses "deep understanding, keen discernment, and a capacity for sound judgment." However, researchers say that the journey to becoming a "wise" person is more complex; it's actually considered to be a modifiable trait that you can hone every single day. So if you're wondering, "am I wise?" the answer isn't clear-cut.
Comments / 0