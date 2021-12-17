ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Invest in Real Estate With Only $10

By Niloy Chakrabarti
International Business Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough real estate is deemed as a stable, tangible, and profitable form of investment; the average American often cannot afford to invest in it in their early working years because of its high-capital entry. As such, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS) are becoming a popular gateway for investors in the US...

US News and World Report

8 Best Real Estate Stocks to Buy

Real estate stocks could outperform in a stagflationary environment. Persistently elevated inflation and slowing economic growth have investors concerned about 1970s-era stagflation returning in 2022. The last time stagflation was a problem, real estate was a top-performing sector in the market. Bank of America recommends real estate investors focus on high-quality real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that have pricing power, strong and flexible balance sheets and inflation-protected cash flow. High-quality REITs also typically have clear, multiyear earnings visibility driven by secular growth trends, and they consistently beat earnings expectations and raise guidance. Here are Bank of America analyst Jeffrey Spector's eight best real estate stocks to buy for 2022.
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

How to Invest Your Inheritance

When a loved one passes away, you may receive an inheritance. This money is a token of the person’s appreciation for you and often represents a lifetime of savings. When you’ve received a large sum of money, there is a … Continue reading → The post How to Invest Your Inheritance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
DELCO.Today

Wiser Wealth: 8 Investment Challenges and Opportunities for 2022

The start of the pandemic was a highly unpredictable time for investors, with so many businesses either going into lockdown precautions or being so heavily impacted that they went bankrupt. This sent a lot of normally stable investments into a flux that nobody was used to. However, two years out from the pandemic, analysts have learned enough to predict some of the patterns we are seeing and may continue to see.
BUSINESS

