ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Want a Lambo? For $35?

101wkqx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe same guy that brought you a real life Squid Game, MrBeast, is now giving people the opportunity to get a Lamborghini… for...

www.101wkqx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cult of Mac

Get your own Lambo from MrBeast (you just don’t know what size)

The holidays are officially upon us, so you’re probably scrambling online (or worse, looking for mall parking) trying to find the perfect present for someone. Thankfully, there’s this MrBeast + Mschf Everyone Gets a Car giveaway, where you’ll definitely get an ultra-cool collectible 1/64-scale toy Lambo — and even possibly win the real-life, full-size version for adults.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Business Insider

A $50,000 camper that turns the Tesla Cybertruck into an RV has hit $100 million in preorders — see inside

An artificial intelligence and software company is making camper attachments for Tesla Cybertrucks. Stream It has already had $100 million in preorders for its CyberLandr, the company announced Wednesday. See inside the $50,000 CyberLandr, which will be produced and delivered in tandem with the Cybertruck. Chatter about Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck...
CARS
Motorious

1970 Dodge Charger Started After Sitting 20+ Years

We know the sight of a dirty, slightly broken 1970 Dodge Charger sitting in a shed amongst all kinds of junk is enough to make a lot of gearheads cry. Sure, the diehard Ford and GM guys won’t shed a tear, but for many a classic Mopar like this is something to be cherished, not just shoved in some dark corner and neglected for years on end. Sadly, not everyone shares the sentiment. In fact, there might be an abused classic car closer to where you live than you might even realize.
CARS
101wkqx.com

Watch this guy blow up his Tesla!

This Tesla owner threw in the towel after his car continued to not work and after not getting a lot of help from the company, he decided to take measures into his own hands… he blew that piece of garbage up! With 30 kg of dynamite and some help from a few friends, he made his piece of crap car truly become what it was, a warm pile pile of smoking… metal. Enjoy, because it’s fun to watch stuff blow up! America!!
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1,080 HP One-Off Mustang Restomod Is Heading to Auction for a Good Cause

Ever since the movie Gone in 60 Seconds presented Eleanor as its star car, restomod Mustang fastbacks have dominated the imaginations of both custom builders and Mustang lovers who appreciate the combination of classic style and modern American muscle. And let’s face it, there are few cars more evocative of speed, swagger and sheer seductive appeal than a long, low fastback ‘Stang with a fire-breathing Ford crate engine and modern underpinnings. Now, Kendall Motor Oil has written the check to build a one-of-a-kind Mustang restomod called, appropriately, The Kendall Custom, inspired by Carroll Shelby’s 1967 Shelby GT500 and featuring the components...
CARS
vette-vues.com

Lambo-Scissor-Vertical Door Mechanisms on Corvettes

Wikipedia - The first vehicle to feature scissor doors was the 1968 Alfa Romeo Carabo concept car, designed by Bertone’s Marcello Gandini. The door style was dictated by Gandini’s desire for an innovative design and by his concern over the car’s extremely poor rear visibility. In order to reverse the car, the driver would be able to lift the door and lean his upper body out of the hatch in order to see behind the car. The first production car to feature the doors was a Lamborghini, Gandini’s Countach; the sports car’s wide chassis created similar problems to those found on the Carabo, calling for the unusual door configuration. Having used the exotic door style for several of its cars, the Italian manufacturer has become synonymous with the implementation of scissor doors, which are sometimes colloquially referred to as “Lambo doors.”[3] Today many aftermarket companies are specialized in the production of scissor door conversion kits for regular production cars that originally come with regular doors. A common scissor door conversion kit (also known as a “Lambo-door” kit) includes model-specific redesigned door hinges and gas-filled shocks. Such kits are usually bolt-on or weld-on and require some modifications to front bumpers and door panels. Original door panels are not replaced, so a vehicle looks standard from the outside when the doors are closed.
CARS
101wkqx.com

Elephants are such tricksters!

This clip of an elephant has gone viral on Twitter. Yes, we know elephants are very intelligent, but now we know that they can understand the concept of jokes and pranks. In the clip, the beautiful beast can be seen taking a woman’s hat, pretending to eat it, then giving it back to her at the perfect time. His comedic timing is on point. What a sneaky guy! I can’t stop watching it! SO cute!
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Squid Game#Mrbeast#Lamborghini
IGN

Win a Lambo (Real or Toy) with This MrBeast + MSCHF Contest

Cars are fun, and we can play with them from the time we're kids all the way through adulthood. Before you're old enough to take driver's ed, get a learner's permit, and eventually a license, you can still play with cars in video games. There are also toy cars and remote control cars, and go-karts, and so on. So, if you're a lover of all cars, then you're guaranteed to be a satisfied winner just for entering this contest.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy