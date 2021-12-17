Want a Lambo? For $35?

Wikipedia - The first vehicle to feature scissor doors was the 1968 Alfa Romeo Carabo concept car, designed by Bertone’s Marcello Gandini. The door style was dictated by Gandini’s desire for an innovative design and by his concern over the car’s extremely poor rear visibility. In order to reverse the car, the driver would be able to lift the door and lean his upper body out of the hatch in order to see behind the car. The first production car to feature the doors was a Lamborghini, Gandini’s Countach; the sports car’s wide chassis created similar problems to those found on the Carabo, calling for the unusual door configuration. Having used the exotic door style for several of its cars, the Italian manufacturer has become synonymous with the implementation of scissor doors, which are sometimes colloquially referred to as “Lambo doors.”[3] Today many aftermarket companies are specialized in the production of scissor door conversion kits for regular production cars that originally come with regular doors. A common scissor door conversion kit (also known as a “Lambo-door” kit) includes model-specific redesigned door hinges and gas-filled shocks. Such kits are usually bolt-on or weld-on and require some modifications to front bumpers and door panels. Original door panels are not replaced, so a vehicle looks standard from the outside when the doors are closed.

