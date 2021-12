McDonald's and Arby's are two of the United States' most popular fast-food chains. According to QSR Magazine, both rank in the top 15 fast-food restaurants in the country, with the average Arby's pulling in $1.2 million annually, and the average McDonald's raking in about $2.8 million per year. McDonald's first hit the fast-food scene back in 1948 when Maurice and Richard McDonald opened the first restaurant in San Bernardino, California. According to McDonald's website, the brothers partnered with a man named Ray Kroc and founded McDonald's System, Inc., in 1955. From there, McDonald's started its expansion as one of the most well-known fast-food restaurants in the world.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO