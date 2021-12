Delta Air Lines is not straying from the pack with its confidence that Europe will be one of the strongest long-haul international markets next year. However, with some of the recent headlines and changes to travel policies in Europe, the overall environment has reminded the industry that the path out of the crisis is not linear and that there will be some uncertainty. Speaking on the strategy this week to investors, Delta Air Lines executives indicated they would be watching the market closely and making adjustments where possible.

