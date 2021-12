▶ Watch Video: What role did climate change play in the deadly tornadoes across the central U.S.?. A series of deadly tornadoes ripped across at least six states on Friday, killing more than 80 people in what experts have called a “historic” weather event. The twisters have devastated communities — and experts say these kinds of weather events may only get deadlier as climate change moves coastal populations inland to vulnerable areas.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO