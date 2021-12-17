ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will have a Darkrai bonus for BDSP owners

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer, and it shows off more of the Hisui region, as well as more of the game’s vibrant cast. Oh, and a Darkrai bonus promo. So the main purpose of this trailer is to show off the game’s cast and start acquainting us with the...

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Nintendo News

Hisuian form of Voltorb in the Pokemon Legends: Arceus Game

The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo introduced a newly discovered Pokémon, the Hisuian form of Voltorb, in an all-new trailer on the official Pokémon YouTube channel today. Hisuian Voltorb. A Striking Resemblance to Poké Balls in Hisui. This enigmatic Pokémon has a glossy, spherical body. With...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Pokemon Legends Arceus Introduces Diamond and Pearl Characters

People who played Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl will see some familiar things in Pokemon Legends Arceus, as some characters belong to clans named after them. There will also be some save data unlocks. Both the Diamond and Pearl Clans are present in Hisui. Should you have save data, you’ll get Team Galactic uniforms for your Galaxy Expedition Team avatar to wear.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

New Pokemon Legends Arceus footage confirms catch XP

New Pokemon Legends Arceus gameplay confirms that players will get some form of experience points when catching wild Pokemon. With only a few months from release, Pokemon Legends Arceus still has a lot of mystery surrounding it. While technically a Sinnoh origin story, the project will feature drastic changes from the beloved series.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Bdsp#Glaceon#The Ginko Guild#Japanese#English
dexerto.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus may give Dialga and Palkia Origin Formes

A prominent insider claims that Pokemon Legends Arceus will feature Origin Formes for Dialga and Palkia. According to the leak, the Diamond & Pearl Legendaries could play an important role in the 2022 title. Despite only being a month and a half away from release, there is still a lot...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Pokémon Legends: Arceus footage reveals new Voltorb

Voltorb is the next classic Pokémon to get an old-school look in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The self-destructing electric sphere, which infamously looks like a Pokéball, has now debuted its new (or should that be old?) Hisuian form. Hisuian Voltorb, from Arceus' ancient Hisui region, is...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Japanese Cat Mario Showcase Unveils a Little Extra Look at Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Japanese Cat Mario show has been going on for quite some time now, and this week we were lucky enough to get just a snippit of some more gameplay that players can get a better look at. Specifically it covers catching wild Pokemon, those that are passive and a couple that are a bit more aggressive to these new trainers. They’ll have to watch out as many Pokemon will attack anyone they see as a threat, which can knock a trainer right out if they aren’t careful.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
dotesports.com

New Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay demonstrates how to catch Pokémon in Hisui

New gameplay footage from Nintendo’s Japanese YouTube channel has given fans a closer look at what to expect when catching Pokémon in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The clip, which begins at 5:58, starts by showing off some of the places where Pokémon live in Hisui. Players will be able to explore and find Pokémon in locations like grassy fields, which are home to Bidoof, Starly, and Ponyta; beaches and coastlines, where Buizel and Floatzel frolic happily in the sand; autumnal forests, where Turtwig and Yanma are common; and moonlit areas, where Clefairy can be found. Catching these Pokémon isn’t as simple as always engaging them in a battle and lowering their HP, though. In Arceus, trainers will have to be a little more crafty about how they catch ’em all.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Meet the young clan leaders and panic-inducing merchants of Pokemon Legends: Arceus

A new trailer and additional details have dropped today for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Hisui's two main clans, Diamond and Pearl, belong to the young Adaman and Irida, respectively. We're also introduced to Ginkgo Merchants, folks who have clearly never heard of "personal bubbles." Last but not least, a certain mythical Pokemon can be yours to catch — but there's a catch.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon BDSP In-Game Trade Breakdown

Hello Pokemon trainers. Traded Pokemon give players the edge consistently in playthroughs and PVP. The game increases their exp boosts, allowing them to level up faster than Pokemon caught by the player themselves. Though few in number, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s in-game trades can provide relief for some hard-to-obtain Pokemon. This Pokemon BDSP in-game trade breakdown will go over each trade and where you can obtain it.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer introduces the Diamond and Pearl Clan, the Ginkgo Guild, and the return of Darkrai

In a brand new Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer, we catch a glimpse of the Ginkgo Guild, a group that wanders the Hisui Region selling wares to trainers and other villagers. We also see the presence of two unique clans, the Diamond and Pearl Clan, and their leaders, Adaman and Irida, respectively. We can also confirm that the mythical Pokémon, Darkrai, will be available for players to catch in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

New Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals Clans, NPCs and More

Pokémon Legends Arceus is almost here, and Nintendo hasn’t been holding back on building up the hype for it. A trailer came out earlier today showing a new system that will be present in the game. The Official Pokémon Youtube Channel posted a trailer that details some of...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy