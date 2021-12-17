Why This Top Dentist Sometimes Recommends Invisalign Instead of Porcelain Veneers

We keep hearing that the FDA is about to approve the next generation of wrinkle reducers, DAXI, which is said to last longer than the other neurotoxins on the market. That got us thinking about the injectable neurotoxins we currently have at our disposal and what makes them unique. “First of all, everything that we have now, we’re headed to a next generation that we’re testing already,” says West Palm Beach, FL dermatologist Kenneth Beer, MD. “The landscape is going to get much broader. There will be toxins that last for two weeks and there will be toxins that last from nine months to a year. There are a lot of revamps in the works.”

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO