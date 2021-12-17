95-Year-Old Western PA Man Makes 300 Wooden Toys For Christmas

Photo: Pennsylvania State Trooper Forrest Allison/Twitter

A 95-year-old man in Western Pennsylvania has once again provided a large amount of toys to local children in time for the holidays .

WPXI reports Ed Higinbotham , of Fayette County, continued his tradition of making wooden toys for Christmas, creating 300 to be handed out to kids in the area.

On Thursday (December 16), Pennsylvania State Trooper Forrest Allison shared a photo of himself and a fellow trooper holding up wooden toy trucks alongside the 95-year-old.

"At 95 Ed's still at it," Allison tweeted. "We just picked up 300 wooden toys for all to enjoy. Ed reminds us of the true definition of kindness. Thank You Ed."

In 2019, CBS Pittsburgh shared a feature story on the World War II veteran's generous holiday efforts when Higinbotham, then-93, estimated he'd given away at least 3,000 toys since initially creating them in the 1980s.

Higinbotham creates the tractors, trucks and other toys by taking rough wood, a scroll saw and gluing the wood together.

"I have to have something to do and I love to make toys and give them away," Higinbotham told CBS Pittsburgh when asked about his motivation.

When asked how he felt knowing there might be a kid playing with one of his toys, Higinbotham responded, "I could almost cry, to be honest with you."