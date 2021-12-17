ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

95-Year-Old Western PA Man Makes 300 Wooden Toys For Christmas

By Jason Hall
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JvK23_0dPtTYOr00
Photo: Pennsylvania State Trooper Forrest Allison/Twitter

A 95-year-old man in Western Pennsylvania has once again provided a large amount of toys to local children in time for the holidays .

WPXI reports Ed Higinbotham , of Fayette County, continued his tradition of making wooden toys for Christmas, creating 300 to be handed out to kids in the area.

On Thursday (December 16), Pennsylvania State Trooper Forrest Allison shared a photo of himself and a fellow trooper holding up wooden toy trucks alongside the 95-year-old.

"At 95 Ed's still at it," Allison tweeted. "We just picked up 300 wooden toys for all to enjoy. Ed reminds us of the true definition of kindness. Thank You Ed."

In 2019, CBS Pittsburgh shared a feature story on the World War II veteran's generous holiday efforts when Higinbotham, then-93, estimated he'd given away at least 3,000 toys since initially creating them in the 1980s.

Higinbotham creates the tractors, trucks and other toys by taking rough wood, a scroll saw and gluing the wood together.

"I have to have something to do and I love to make toys and give them away," Higinbotham told CBS Pittsburgh when asked about his motivation.

When asked how he felt knowing there might be a kid playing with one of his toys, Higinbotham responded, "I could almost cry, to be honest with you."

Comments / 22

Cheryl Stewart
5d ago

Such a beautiful man with a HUGE heart. Thank you so much for doing what you do. There are now thousands of children out there who have enjoyed your handmade toys. This is a lot of what Christmas is all about. The giving and expecting nothing in return. Except maybe knowing how many children you've put smiles on their faces. A very Merry Christmas to you, indeed! 😇🎅🎁🎄

Reply
8
Janina Walsh
5d ago

What a beautiful and sweet person. the world needs more people like him, that's why our dear Lord keeps him here. Merry Christmas. and many more!

Reply
6
Joseph Stewart
4d ago

god bless you sir your work will always be remembered in the hearts of the children's that received your kindness

Reply
3
