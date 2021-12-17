Washington Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of new phone scam

A new scam is making its way through Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriffs Office was made aware of a scam coming from a 7-2-4 number, claiming to be Deputy Carl Baker.

The caller then tells the person they failed to report for a jury summons. However, the Sheriff’s Office says they do not have a Deputy Carl Baker and do not call people if they miss jury duty.

Officials want residents to be aware of this scam and added that the jury management office will notify people to reschedule jury duty or dismiss the summons.

