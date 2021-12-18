ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 keys to a Broncos win over the Bengals: Contain Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase

By GEORGE STOIA george.stoia@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow waits for the snap against the 49ers on Dec. 12 in Cincinnati. the associated press

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos (7-6) are looking to stay in the playoff hunt, facing the Bengals (7-6) on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

Here are three keys to the game:

Contain Burrow, Chase

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase have been an elite duo this season, connecting on 10 touchdowns. Burrow has totaled 3,483 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Burrow, though, has had his flaws this season, throwing 14 interceptions. The Broncos have to take advantage of Burrow's mistakes and limit his explosive plays.

"He’s got great receivers. Not only are they really, really good but they’ve got size," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. "They’re all big as receivers go, they’re fast, they all have good hands, they’re friendly to a quarterback with their size and their hands. Their tight ends are good, and they’ve got good backs, too, so there’s no doubt he’s helped by that but he’s the type of quarterback that makes other people better, too."

Don't forget about Mixon

While most focus on Burrow and the passing game, it's the Bengals' rushing attack that can be most demanding to stop. Running back Joe Mixon has been one of the best runners in the league this season, rushing for 1,036 yards and 12 touchdowns.

"He’s a good size for a back. Good contact balance and good cutting ability, runs hard," Fangio said. "You’d like to give all the attention to the passing game because of the quarterback and the weapons he has to throw it to, but Mixon has got over 1,000 yards already, and he’s a really good running back. They’re committed to having a balanced attack and that’s really what makes them go."

Bolles vs Hendrickson

On the offensive side of the ball, the Broncos have to be aware of defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who has been one of Cincinnati's best players this season. Hendrickson has 12.5 sacks, including at least one in each of the last nine games.

"We've got one of the best left tackles in the league with Garett Bolles," left guard Dalton Risner said. "I love playing next to the guy and I think the guy will do a great job against Hendrickson. Hendrickson kind of plays right to left so he's probably going to be over on the right side, over Garett, the majority of the game... We've just got to make sure we shut him down."

