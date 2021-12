Remember a few weeks ago how we would all make the casual small talk with others about how crazy it was to still have 60-degree temperatures so late in the year? For a while, we were wondering if winter weather was ever going to show up. Well, we've had a couple of snow days now and our weather has settled into its typical Christmastime temps. Will we see a white Christmas? Right now the weather guessers say there's a decent chance we will. But aside from the snow, peeking into next week we're looking at a serious cold run of weather.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO