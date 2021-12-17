Browns Vs. Raiders Game Postponed Amid COVID-19 Catastrophe

The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting to have COVID problems of their own with three new cases on Wednesday, including inside linebacker Devin Bush. According to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Steelers have placed three new players on the COVID reserve list including two linebackers that leave them quite thin in the heart of the defense. Bush along with fellow linebacker Marcus Allen and backup offensive tackle Zach Banner have all been placed on the list, leaving their availability in question for Sunday’s scheduled game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO