Hot on the heels of last week’s Hangout Fest lineup announcement for May 2022, New Orleans’ Buku fest has announced a spring return. The Buku Music + Art Project is something of a cousin event to Hangout: They were founded separately, but now are both overseen by Winter Circle Productions, the Gulf Coast regional office of AEG Live. Buku goes for a substantially different vibe, however, according to promotional materials: “Set against the backdrop of the Market Street Power Plant along the banks of the Mississippi River, BUKU has all the energy and vibes of an underground warehouse party while simultaneously celebrating the progressive subculture of New Orleans.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO