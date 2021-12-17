ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Coronavirus: Erie County reports 12 new deaths from COVID-19

By Spencer Lee
 6 days ago

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 148 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths as of Dec. 16.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 39,103, with 648 total deaths.

According to the Health Department, the public is strongly discouraged from hosting or attending gatherings if positive for COVID-19, exhibiting its symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has contracted the virus.

Get Vaccinated

For schedule of local vaccination sites, click HERE .

Find vaccines near you:

Get Tested

Free COVID-19 testing is currently available:

  • Monday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Parish Banquet & Conference Center, 1001 Main St. East, Girard
  • Thursday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Erie County Department of Public Safety, 2880 Flower Rd, Erie

Masking

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A universal indoor masking order for all public and private pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Erie County is in effect until further notice. A copy of the order can be found HERE .

