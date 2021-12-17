ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: What’s the Best Rock + Metal Party Song? – Vote Now

By Lauryn Schaffner
 6 days ago
If you're like us, you're probably feeling completely baffled that it's already almost 2022. It feels like just yesterday we started the new '20s decade, and then... well, you know. Now we're nearly two years in, and the world looks pretty different now than it did at the end...

squatchrocks.com

Revolver

8 Best New Songs Right Now: 12/10/21

Here at Revolver, we're always on the hunt for new songs to bang our heads to — indeed, it's a big part of our jobs. With that in mind, here are the tracks released this week in death-metal, industrial, hardcore and more that have been on heavy rotation at Revolver HQ. For your listening pleasure, we've also compiled the songs in an ever-evolving Spotify playlist.
MUSIC
wcsx.com

POLL: Best Classic Rock Album of 2021

It’s that time again to start looking back at the classic rock year that was. Plenty of classic rock icons released new albums in 2021, but which album was the best? Let us know what you think by voting in our poll. But first, scroll through our nominees below!
MUSIC
audacy.com

7 Rock songs you need to hear right now

The frozen tundra of winter is upon us, but we have fiery riffs at hand that will melt any ice. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out our all-new Exclusive Stations curated for fans, by fans. We’re back with another installment of 7 Rock songs you...
MUSIC
#Best Party#Metal
siriusxm.com

Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo songs with women’s names in the title (POLL CLOSES 12/24/2021)

Here on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18), we ain’t got nothing but love for our listeners. That’s why we’ve created a show where your votes determine the playlist. Each week, listeners can vote for their favorites from a list of songs by John, Paul, George, and Ringo — sometimes by the band, sometimes it’s their solo work. After the votes are tallied, we’ll air the top vote-getters from that list.
ELECTIONS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Holiday Music Bracket: What’s the best song? Vote in Round 1, win prizes

Our newest bracket challenge -- the Holiday Music Bracket -- seeks to answer the illusive question. With suggestions from our WDIV Insiders, we’ve compiled 32 of the best holiday songs of all time for a winner-takes-all bracket competition. Now, we had to develop a couple of rules, to even...
MUSIC
kosu.org

Oklahoma Rock Show's Top 25 Songs of 2021

25. Saugeye - Keystone Lillie. 21. Rat F!nk - It’d Be Worth It If You Broke My Heart. 18. Fire In Little Africa ft. 1st Verse, Ray June, Ausha LaCole, Keeeng Cut & PAPA - Brunch at the Brady. 17. Charlotte Bumgarner - Honey Touch. 16. Poor Sap -...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kerrang

Now Hear This: Alex Baker on the best new metal, punk and trap-doom

On the 12th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me… FIVE BLOODY AMAZING ARTISTS THAT YOU NEED TO LISTEN TO RIGHT NOW. Sometimes when you know, you just know, and in 2019 vocalist Zach Williams packed up his entire life and drove for 24 hours across the States, to join a band that he’d only actually met once before. I’ll tell you what, I’m bloody glad that he did, because something very special has been born as a product of taking that chance: Dead Eyes. Their debut EP Stability is utter fire, mixing rap with metalcore, but the brilliance of Dead Eyes goes well beyond their incredible music. There’s a message in everything they do, one of self-belief, of support, and their connection to their fanbase as a result is incredible, with the band even inviting fans to their songwriting sessions. They are the real deal. Fall in love with them, right here and right now…
ROCK MUSIC
kosu.org

Mikah Young's best songs of 2021

Mikah Young, host of About What You’d Expect, breaks down her top songs of 2021:. Within two hours of having heard Dry Cleaning’s newest album for the first time, I knew it would be the first entry on any Best Of list I made for the year. I wish I could think in Florence Shaw’s voice. I have every word of this one memorized and I’m never ever ever ever ever going to stop listening to it.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The best New Year’s songs to countdown to 2022

Ring in 2022 with this list of the best New Year’s songs, from dance music classics to German punk rock. New Year’s Eve is one of the most joyous celebrations of the year, but that comes with a lot of pressure. Somehow, NYE needs to feel more ‘special’ – whatever that means – than other nights, and one of the keys to achieving this hallowed party nirvana is playing the absolute best New Year’s songs, all night long. Just ask Lionel Richie.
MUSIC
Wrcbtv.com

CHRISTMAS POLL: What's your favorite Christmas song?

Christmas is just days away, and Channel 3 wants to know what's your favorite Christmas song?. Take a moment to take this poll and share your favorites. Results will be revealed on Wednesday on Channel 3 Eyewitness News at Noon.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Variety

Fox Cancels ‘New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022’ Times Square Telecast Due to Omicron Surge

Fox has decided against moving forward with its “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022″ production in New York due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant. The network announced its shift in plans on Tuesday evening. “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for ‘Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022,’ the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards,” Fox Entertainment said in a statement. “We will not be moving forward with ‘Fox’s New Year’s Eve...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

