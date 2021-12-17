Old School RuneScape wraps up the year’s updates with a Christmas event

Design: The Identité Collective | Photos: Madeline Harper. Wrapping up the year always feels like a big deal to me, and this year in particular has been transformative in so many ways for me. I finally feel more like myself again after having a baby, I feel like I’ve found my groove when it comes to work, and am thoroughly enjoying only taking on a couple of projects so that I can really focus on my darling daughter while she’s so little. This isn’t always the case, don’t get me wrong, but I really do feel very inspired, balanced, and like I’m on the exact right path, at least in this instance. All this to say that ending out the year on a continual high note felt important, and I can’t think of a better home to to wrap up this year than this one that belongs to my incredibly talented friend Anastasia. It’s Christmas home tour magic embodied, and it’s an honour to be sharing it here.

