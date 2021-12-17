Fallout 76 looks back upon its 2021 accomplishments

I apologize in advance because I have another superficially simple but actually difficult annual Daily Grind for you: Today is the day we fight over eyecandy. This is one of those subjective-but-also-objective topics, hence the endless arguing over it. High-quality doesn’t always mean hyper-realistic, but it’s often what this discussion becomes anyway. Personally, I usually prefer extremely high-quality stylized graphics, not just because I find them more appealing but because they hold up best over time. And that matters so much for MMORPGs especially because they usually come out years after they’re started, so they often launch looking a bit dated, and then you’re going to play them for years and years on top of that.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO