Fallout 76 looks back upon its 2021 accomplishments

The end-of-the-year hits just keep coming, and I mean the bad kind: Book of Travels studio Might and Delight just announced a round of layoffs the week before Christmas. “In light of the launch not going quite as well as we had hoped, we have had to make some rather big, and difficult, cutbacks to our beloved team,” the studio says. “In order to stay alive, we have been forced to cut down our team from around 35 people to 10 people. Saying goodbye to so many skilled, trusted and loved Might and Delighters has been, without a shadow of a doubt, our most difficult test in our 11 year history.”
Comments / 0