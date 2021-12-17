ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 former NFL stars with sons who just committed to college football programs

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Earlier this year, we got to see the children of Patrick Surtain, Joe Horn and Asante Samuel get drafted into the NFL.

Yes, it made some of us (ahem, me) feel old.

But after National Signing Day went down earlier this week, we now have a bunch of ex-NFL players who have kids going to college, some of whom may end up in the league someday. This started when I heard Antonio Gates’s kid was off to Michigan State, and started looking around and … lots of ex-NFLer sons here!

Let’s run through the notable names who have some famous fathers:

WR Antonio Gates Jr. -- Michigan State

Yep, you guessed it: That’s Gates’ son who’s off to the Spartans as a wideout. I can’t imagine who he learned to catch footballs from.

RB Eden James -- Howard

A running back with the last name of James? Yep, that’s the son of ex-Colts star Edgerrin James.

QB Cole Pennington -- Marshall

This is a no-brainer — a Pennington who committed to the Thundering Herd? That’s the son of Marshall alum Chad Pennington.

S Cristian Driver -- Penn State

This is neat: per SI.com, James Franklin coached Donald Driver in 2005 with the Packers … and will now coach his son.

QB Owen McCown -- Colorado

Former NFL QB Josh McCown — who played for NINE different pro teams — has a son who’s heading to the Buffaloes.

TE Mason Taylor -- LSU

The son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor is on the offensive side of the ball and will join Brian Kelly’s squad.

CB Christian Harrison -- Tennessee

Former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison’s kid is a Vol now.

