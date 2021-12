The Game Awards has been and gone — what do we do with ourselves for the rest of the year? — and left us with a boatload of announcements and gameplay trailers full of goodies to look forward to. There should be a little something for everyone here, with games expected to release in 2022 and beyond. We’ve got all the juiciest headlines listed here for your browsing pleasure, enjoy…

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO