Las Vegas, NV

Person hit, killed by vehicle in southwest Las Vegas

By Kristen DeSilva
Fox5 KVVU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said one person was hit and killed by a vehicle in the southwest valley on Friday. About 9:20 a.m. on Dec. 17, police responded to Rainbow...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 2

User From
5d ago

We must look both ways when driving, jogging and walking. We all should do our part. RiP guy.

Reply
6
 

Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

