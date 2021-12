With the 2022 World Junior Championships (WJC) set to begin on December 26th, the Kings are again sending a number of top prospects to the worldwide showcase in Edmonton and Red Deer. With six draft picks representing five nations, it is yet another year that the organization is well represented at hockey’s largest tournament for prospects under the age of 20. Dating back to 2018, an LA Kings draft pick has brought home a gold medal in each tournament (2018: Kale Clague, 2019: Rasmus Kupari, 2020: Akil Thomas, Aidan Dudas, 2021: Alex Turcotte, Arthur Kaliyev, Brock Faber) and given the players participating in the tournament this year, there is a good chance that streak continues.

