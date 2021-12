With over 2,500 active COVID-19 cases in Tompkins County and a new variant sweeping the country, the pandemic seems to have entered another new phase. Currently, Tompkins County has the highest number of cases per 100,000 residents in the state at 249.2. The next highest is 118.4 in New York County (Manhattan). The county health department said results from sequencing of positive cases done through Cornell University’s virology lab, in collaboration with Cayuga Medical Center and the health department, show a high rate of omicron transmission amongst the 18-24 year-old Cornell student population, and additional prevalence amongst the wider community tested through the mall testing site. According to the CDC, about 75% of cases in the United States are due to omicron.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO