Consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser has agreed the sale of skincare brand E45 for £200 million.The Slough-based company, which also owns brand including Dettol and Durex told investors on Friday morning that it is set to sell the business to Swedish group Karo Pharma.E45 cream was created in 1952 by Reckitt subsidiary Crookes Healthcare and was initially only available in hospitals.However, increased demand and positive results saw the brand move into traditional retail.In the financial year to December 2020, the E45 brand and related sub-brands had a combined net revenue of £43 million.Now is the right time to pass E45...

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO