It’s been a tough month, but as the holidays rapidly approach, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is poised to deliver the gift of high returns to its investors. The leader of the electric vehicle (EV) race has finally regained the momentum that it lost early in December. Indeed, Tesla stock has been rising all week with only minimal downticks. Despite the growing number of analyst reports that predict a year of slower growth for the EV sector, recent developments have helped push Tesla stock back onto the road. Most recently, the company announced a new deal that promises to help streamline battery production.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO