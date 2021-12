A cat that was thought to have been killed in Kentucky’s deadly tornado earlier this month was found alive on Sunday.The cat named Madix belonged to Sonny “Hoot” Gibson, a rental business owner in Mayfield Kentucky.On the intervening night of 10 and 11 December, thirty-seven tornadoes were reported in six states from Friday night into Saturday morning. At least 14 people confirmed dead across Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri. Kentucky was the worst hit with at least 74 people dead and over a hundred injured.Mr Gibson said that he was at home when the worst tornado in Kentucky’s history struck...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO