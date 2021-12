As we all know, the NHL has suspended all team activities until Monday, December 27th. Citing a flurry of positive covid tests, the league extended Christmas break by four days. As of right now, December 21, 15% of the league’s players are in covid protocols. Tyler Bertuzzi from Detroit is the only unvaccinated NHLer. Covid is also ravaging other sports…51 NFL players are in covid protocols, more than 90 from the NBA have tested positive for covid, all while multiple soccer leagues in Europe are returning to ghost games (no fans in the stands) and dozens of matches have been postponed or canceled.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO