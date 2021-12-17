ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Committee formed to defend state’s current constitution

By Margaret Bauman
thecordovatimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA committee of eight co-chairs with a broad spectrum of political views has formed to defend Alaska’s constitution and educate voters on the costs and impact of residents of approving a constitutional convention. State law dictates that every 10th year the lieutenant governor is required to place on...

