Committee formed to defend state’s current constitution

In early November, voters in Maine chose to add an amendment to the state constitution recognizing a “natural, inherent, and unalienable right to food”—a first in the nation. Despite controversy over what tangible changes the new amendment would actually make, more than 70 percent of the state legislature voted to put it on the ballot, and 61 percent of Mainers voted yes. The amendment has received support from a diverse array of groups, from the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association to the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine-Institute for Legislative Action and the Maine Black Community Development. Opponents include veterinary and animal rights groups, who fear the potential for extensive animal welfare problems that could arise an expansion in amateur animal husbandry, and the Maine Municipal Association, which expressed fears that cities and towns will bear the brunt of costs for litigating issues that arise from the new amendment. Although dozens of countries around the world already protect this right, Maine’s constitutional amendment is a wordier document that opens doors to criticism and confusion.

MAINE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO