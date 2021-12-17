ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Game of Thrones’ Vet Kristofer Hivju on Nivellen’s Tale in ‘The Witcher’ Episode 1

By Emily Aslanian, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 6 days ago

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2, Episode 1, “A Grain of Truth.”]. Since The...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Netflix Cancelled Another One Season Show This Week. Why Does This Keep Happening?

A flurry of Netflix cancellations have come down the pipeline this year. Some of these have been shows that had name recognition, or seemingly had fanbases that should have latched on. Other shows quietly came and went with little fanfare. This past week, Netflix cancelled Cowboy Bebop, a live action take on an anime series that seemingly had both recognition and fans. Cowboy Bebop only made it through just the one season at Netflix, a trend that keeps happening over and over. But why?
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why The Witcher Fans Shouldn't Have Game Of Thrones-ish Worries About The Creator Planning So Many Seasons

Fans of the fantasy hit The Witcher are thrilled that the second season of the epic series is finally returning to Netflix in just a few short days. With creator / showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich noting that they’d like to do at least seven seasons, though, we know that viewers shouldn’t harbor any Game of Thrones-ish worries about her extensive plans for the show.
TV SERIES
IGN

Netflix's The Witcher Timeline

Netflix is dropping season 2 of The Witcher this month so now's the time to brush up on Geralt of Rivia and his adventures across the Northern Kingdoms. With tricky timeline very much NOT in chronological order, season 1 can use some unpacking. Plus, with the animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf exploring the origins of the mentor to the White Wolf himself, Vessemir at Caer Morhen, there's plenty to catch up on. Here is everything you need to know about The Witcher Timeline. Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the Butcher of Blaviken, is on his way to find his destiny, Princess Ciri of Cintra. Along the way he gets into violent and sometimes downright sexy adventures with the likes of the mage Yennefer, the jolly bard for a hype man in Jaskier who penned the certified bop, Toss a Coin to Your Witcher and a kikimora, a djinn, a stryzga, a dragon a hedgehog knight and every other kind of folkloric monster you can think of. Where will The Witcher go in season 2 though? Only Netflix knows for sure! For more spooky chronologically confusing timelines, check out the Paranormal Activity Timeline - https://youtu.be/Sa0mTZOp60M And for everything else, subscribe to IGN wherever you like the watch!
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Star Aisling Franciosi Reveals How She Learned Jon Snow's Secret Early (Exclusive)

Aisling Franciosi revealed the biggest secret in Game of Thrones when she played Lyanna Stark on the series, and she learned the answer to another mystery for herself in the process. Franciosi spoke to PopCulture.com ahead of the premiere of Netflix's The Unforgivable on Friday, and she graciously accepted a few questions about Westeros as well. Fair warning: There are spoilers for Game of Thrones ahead.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristofer Hivju
IGN

The Witcher Season 2 Review: Episodes 1-6

Netflix has made only the first six episodes of The Witcher Season 2 available prior to its Dec. 17 launch; below is a spoiler-free review. For episodic reviews and thoughts on the last two episodes, check back in with IGN on Dec. 17. If any one scene defines the emotional...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye's Big MCU Cameo, Witcher Season 2 Review, & Game Awards Recap

In this episode the ComicBook Nation Podcast crew discusses 1. Yelena Belova's return in Hawkeye 2. New Spider-Man: No Way Home details 3. New Trailers for the Halo TV Series, Sonic 2, Star Wars, and more from. The Game Awards 2021 4. The Witcher season 2 early review 5. Big...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy