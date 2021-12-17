The Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic And Aaron Gordon Connection Is Thriving: Film Study

The Nuggets blew a 19 point lead. It was awful to watch, and I don’t feel like talking about it at length, but it’s my job. Nikola Jokic’s counting stats look impressive, but he did not play well. He shot an awful 13 of 34 from the field, and that’s 21 missed shots. The bench didn’t play well the second half. The defense was erratic at points, and just no one played that well. It just was not a good night to be a Nuggets fan. I feel like I’ve been thinking that a lot lately, but this night stung because of that lead. I just have a hard time putting it into words the mediocrity that this team has embodied throughout this season. Jokic has to be better next game, Barton has to be better next game, Bones has to be better next game, the team has to be better next game. This was an awful Christmas present for the fans.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO