TikTok says no 'credible threat' to rumored school violence 'trend'

San Francisco’s mayor announced with a palpable sense of frustration Wednesday that she would direct a surge of police into one of the city’s most notorious neighborhoods. London Breed said, “It’s time the reign of criminals who are destroying our city come to an end. And it comes to an end when we take the steps to more aggressive with law enforcement: more aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerant of all the bulls--t that has destroyed our city.” The Tenderloin district, where Breed has ordered more police, has long been plagued by open drug dealing and use, violence, property crime, and street encampments. In just the past week, police there seized more than 600 grams of the lethal opioid fentanyl, according to statistics released by the department. In nearby Union Square, gangs of robbers ransacked Louis Vuitton, Yves St. Laurent, and other luxury stores in November, crimes documented in shocking video.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO