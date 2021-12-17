ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok says no 'credible threat' to rumored school violence 'trend'

By Minyvonne Burke
NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok on Friday reassured students and parents across the country that widely circulated warnings of possible gun violence in schools was "not a credible threat." The platform made the announcement on Twitter amid widespread school closures and increased police presence on some campuses. Here’s a look at why some...

NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
NBC News

Michigan teacher accused of making false terrorist threat with 'inappropriate' notes left at middle school

A Michigan middle school teacher was charged with making a false threat of terrorism against the school after she was caught leaving "inappropriate" notes at teacher stations. The woman, Johnna Rhone, 59, an art teacher at Jefferson Middle School outside Detroit, was caught on camera delivering the notes Friday, Lakeview Public Schools said in a statement.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

San Francisco Mayor Orders Police Surge to Fight ‘Bullshit That Has Destroyed Our City’

San Francisco’s mayor announced with a palpable sense of frustration Wednesday that she would direct a surge of police into one of the city’s most notorious neighborhoods. London Breed said, “It’s time the reign of criminals who are destroying our city come to an end. And it comes to an end when we take the steps to more aggressive with law enforcement: more aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerant of all the bulls--t that has destroyed our city.” The Tenderloin district, where Breed has ordered more police, has long been plagued by open drug dealing and use, violence, property crime, and street encampments. In just the past week, police there seized more than 600 grams of the lethal opioid fentanyl, according to statistics released by the department. In nearby Union Square, gangs of robbers ransacked Louis Vuitton, Yves St. Laurent, and other luxury stores in November, crimes documented in shocking video.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims jailed Capitol riot suspects’ own public defenders call them ‘white supremacists’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has accused attorneys from the Washington, DC Office of the Federal Public Defender of defaming their clients as “white supremacists” and forcing them to consume “critical race theory training” as a condition of being represented by them in cases stemming from the 6 January insurrection. Ms Greene made the incendiary accusations on Tuesday at a bizarre press conference meant to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail where roughly 40 to 50 accused Capitol rioters are being held without bail as they await trial. Flanked by Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY
roselawgroupreporter.com

The Great Capitol Resignation continues as another Arizona lawmaker leaves the Legislature

State Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai announced her resignation from the state Senate on Wednesday, effective immediately, to take an appointment in the Biden administration. The fourth-term Democrat from Window Rock is the 13th Arizona legislator to leave their seat this year, most of them departing since the Legislature adjourned its regular session in late June. Two of those resignations were due to House members moving to fill vacancies in the Senate.
ARIZONA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Police: Missouri man cited Rittenhouse in school threat

FESTUS, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has been charged after he allegedly threatened on social media to shoot high school students in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse. Mitchell Lovelace, 27, of Festus, was charged with making a terrorist threat after police were notified Saturday about the posting on social media. He was being held without bond in the Jefferson County jail.
MISSOURI STATE
NBC News

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

