Pocket magazine came through with an under-the-wire contender for one of the best parts of the year this morning. Sweden’s Alex Elfving, a regular at Bryggeriet Gymnasium (profiled by The Berrics back in 2012), has one of the sickest styles we’ve seen and looks pretty much fearless bombing the steepest hills switch. And, to get you properly in the mood, Pocket’s master filmer Dennis Ludwig drops one of the video’s most stunning clips right at the start of the timeline—no b-roll, no fancy graphics, just a point-blank jaw-dropping trick to get the blood pumping.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO