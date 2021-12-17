Bradham of Lexington Performs in “Christmas at Belmont”

Piano students of Elizabeth Morris presented a Christmas recital on Dec. 12 at First United Methodist Church. The program was all music by Bastien except for one. It began with Anna Duke playing “Skip to My Lou,” “Time for Tea” and “Lavender’s Blue.” Next Miller Thomas played “Boogie Beat” and “Indian Dreams.” Kaden White played “On The Swing,” “Snow in Winter” and “Mary’s Lamb.” Avie Blalock played “Thanksgiving Holiday,” Yankee Doodle, and “Jolly Saint Nicholas,” composed by an anonymous person. Hayden Seals played “Run Mouse, Run,” “Pop Goes the Weasel” and “Waltzing Elephants.” Braden Dieter played “Lavender’s Blue,” “Aura Lee” and “Deck the Halls.” Jaiden Arthur was slated to perform “Old Mac Donald” and “The Bell Tower” but he could not attend. Kamp Blalock played a “Yankee Doodle” duet with his sister Avie on guitar.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO