The Environmental Protection Agency unveiled its 2021 Automotive Trends Report on November 19th, providing finalized data for the 2020 model year. The annual report is a valuable resource for learning about the EPA’s efforts to curtail tailpipe carbon dioxide. 2020 marks the end of the stringency levels adopted by the Obama Administration, which have been rising steadily since 2012. Less aggressive stringency increases granted by the Trump Administration will go into effect in 2021 and 2022, and Biden’s EPA is currently in the process of negotiating new rules for 2023 to 2026 that will reverse Trump’s rollbacks. This year’s report closes the books on the meager emission reductions achieved under the program’s original standards.

