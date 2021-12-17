ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits Markets, 2021-2025 - Rise In Awareness Programs For HIV Testing And The Growing Demand For Point-of-Care Testing For HIV

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market is poised to grow by $239.90 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.31%

This study identifies the high prevalence of HIV as one of the prime reasons driving the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by rise in awareness programs for HIV testing and the growing demand for point-of-care testing for HIV.

The report the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market analysis includes End-User and type segments and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Nectar Lifesciences Ltd., QIAGEN NV, and Trinity Biotech Plc.

Also, the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors. Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user
  • Market Segmentation by Type
  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • HIV rapid immunoassay test - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • HIV rapid molecular diagnostic test - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Becton Dickinson and Co.
  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • bioMerieux SA
  • Danaher Corp.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Hologic Inc.
  • Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.
  • QIAGEN NV
  • Trinity Biotech Plc

