Income Tax

Charitable gifts can still provide tax benefits

 6 days ago

It’s the season of giving. Of course, you may be thinking of the gifts you’re planning to give to your loved ones and friends, but you may well want to extend your generosity beyond your immediate circle to support charitable organizations whose work you support. If you can afford to donate...

KTEN.com

How to Avoid the Gift Tax

The gift tax is a tax levied on any unilateral transfer (a gift) from one person to another. This applies to any kind of taxable assets, including cash, securities and real estate. When the gift tax applies, it is the donor who pays, meaning that if you give a taxable gift you owe any applicable taxes. If you receive a gift, it is rare, if ever, that you owe taxes. It is exceedingly rare for someone to owe money due to the gift tax. This tends to apply only to the wealthiest of households due to the tax’s high exclusions. This is because the purpose of the gift tax is to prevent wealthy families from avoiding the estate tax by simply gifting all their money to each new set of heirs. Here’s what you need to know.
CNET

Here are the 13 best tax deductions to look forward to in 2022

As we head into a new year and gear up for the 2022 tax season, maximizing your tax refund -- or minimizing the amount you owe -- could play an important role in your financial game plan. And there were changes to tax laws in 2021 to now take into account. For example, there was an expansion of the child tax credit, an extension of the charitable contributions deduction and an unemployment tax break on 2020 benefits, plus student loan forgiveness is now tax-free through 2025.
doorcountydailynews.com

Expiring charitable deductions offer tax relief

You only have a few weeks left to take extra advantage of your charitable giving in 2021. The Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Relief Act passed late last December extended a special provision to deduct up to $300 for single filers and $600 for married couples in cash donations whether you itemize or not. Certain businesses can also deduct up to 25 percent of their corporate taxable income for charitable contributions made in 2021 after being previously capped at 10 percent. Door County Community Foundation President and CEO Bret Bicoy says these expiring benefits and a healthy stock market are driving some of the most generous contributions to the charities it supports in its history.
inquirer.com

8 ways small businesses can save taxes before year end

If you’re running a small business, then taxes are likely among your biggest expenses. So although it’s important to be proactive and practice good tax-planning strategies throughout the year, you can still make some moves now to save your business money before 2021 ends. Here are eight. 1....
tribuneledgernews.com

WILLIAM LAKO: Most investors will pay tax on a portion of their Social Security benefits

Social Security: They took it from every paycheck during your working years and in retirement you’ll get it back—and then you’ll pay taxes on it. WHAT?. To be fair, the Social Security tax was taken from your gross earnings not subject to the tax, so you’ve never paid income tax on this money. Furthermore, around 50 percent of Social Security beneficiaries will pay taxes on at least a portion of their benefits. Of course, that doesn’t make it sting any less.
AOL Corp

Charitable Contributions You Think You Can Claim But Can’t

For information on the third coronavirus relief package, please visit our “American Rescue Plan: What Does it Mean for You and a Third Stimulus Check” blog post. Not all nonprofit organizations qualify as beneficiaries for tax-lowering gifts, nor do all gifts to eligible charities qualify. Knowing what you can and can't claim helps you maximize the potential tax savings that the charitable tax deduction offers.
AOL Corp

Tax break for charitable donations packs extra incentive for giving this year

Charitable giving during the holiday season this year takes on a new, happier meaning when it comes to tax deductions. Typically, most people aren't able to get a tax break when they donate money to a charity if they're claiming the standard deduction on their federal income tax returns. And nearly 9 out of 10 taxpayers are taking that standard deduction these days.
mit.edu

Boosting Charitable Giving Can Also Boost Profits

As we head into the final weeks of 2021, many nonprofits across the country face an important question: Will corporations step up their donations to charity, or continue last year’s slide? In 2020, as the pandemic swept across the world, giving by individuals went up substantially, with Americans donating $471 billion, a 5% increase from 2019 levels. Giving by foundations spiked 19%, to $89 billion. But corporate giving fell by 6%, to $17 billion.
elpasoinc.com

Cutoff nears for special charitable tax break

You still have time to contribute to a charitable cause and get a break on your 2021 tax return, even if you don’t itemize deductions. A special tax break available to most taxpayers, approved by Congress for the 2020 tax year as part of the pandemic relief program, was extended through 2021.
njbmagazine.com

Charitable Gift Planning

Each person has a different vision or aspiration for the legacy they create in their lifetime. From simple bequests or outright donations to more complex tax, trust or estate planning, a personal philanthropic strategy can be constructed to be most advantageous to both the donor and the charities he or she supports. Strategies should reflect personal charitable goals, unique tax situations, legislative environments, and wealth circumstances.
whatcomtalk.com

Cash for Your Community: The Scoop on Charitable Donations and Your Taxes

As this year draws to a close and the next begins anew, it’s the perfect time to review your discretionary spending and create opportunity to benefit your community and yourself. In light of recent catastrophic flooding and with the holidays in full swing, consider charitable donations to local non-profit organizations while making smart choices for this upcoming tax season. Crystal Sprague, Registered Tax Return Preparer, ITIN Acceptance Agent and Notary Public of Northside Tax Service in Bellingham, discusses the best ways to benefit you and your community when donating to charity.
foxwilmington.com

Tax deduction deadline for charitable donations approaching

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – The deadline to donate to charities and claim contributions on taxes is approaching. The deadline to give to charities and still claim those donations on 2021 tax returns is Dec. 31st. Greenville accountant Karen Spruill says the pandemic led to some tax law changes that...
