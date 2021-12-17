ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Beverage Inspires HOPE For The Heroic Children Of St. Jude

Commemorating its 28th year as a continuing partner of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) - Get National Beverage Corp. Report commends all who join in to provide HOPE for the heroic children facing serious illnesses.

"St. Jude is working arduously to give kids the chance to experience the wonderment of life. We are thankful for our long-term association with this dedicated and innovative organization that delivers hope and miracles to deserving children and their grateful families around the world," affirmed Nick A. Caporella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Founder and entertainer Danny Thomas opened the doors to St. Jude in 1962 with the dream that no child should die in the dawn of life. Today, St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. No child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family's ability to pay.

"It is more than a blessing to support St. Jude, particularly as so many face financial challenges during these uncertain times. We implore everyone at this holiday season to do all they can to aid St. Jude. Let us share the abundant joy we receive . . . through giving to our children," Caporella concluded.

Donations may be made online at www.stnicks4stjude.com or by calling 1-800-4STJUDE.

"Patriotism" - If Only We Could Bottle It!

