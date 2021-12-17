ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ThermoGenesis Holdings Announces Adjournment Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), announced that the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") scheduled for Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PST, was convened and adjourned without any business being conducted due to lack of the required quorum.

A quorum consists of a majority of the shares entitled to vote. There were fewer than a majority of shares entitled to vote present, either in person or by proxy, at the convening of the Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting therefore had no quorum and the meeting was adjourned until 9:00 a.m. PST on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2711 Citrus Rd., Rancho Cordova, CA 95742 to allow additional time for the Company's stockholders to vote on the proposals set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 5, 2021 (the "Proxy Statement"). A conference call and webcast will be available. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-889-4331 (domestic), 1-412-380-7406 (international) or 1-866-605-3852 ( Canada). To access a live webcast of the call, please visit: https://thermogenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts.

During the current adjournment, the Company continues to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the Company's Proxy Statement.

Only stockholders of record as of the record date, October 26, 2021, are entitled to and are being requested to vote. At the time the Annual Meeting was adjourned, proxies had been submitted by stockholders representing approximately 49.39% of the shares of the Company's common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the Annual Meeting will be voted at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

The Company encourages all stockholders of record on October 26, 2021, who have not yet voted, to do so by January 12, 2022. Stockholders who have any questions or require any assistance with completing a proxy or voting instruction form or who do not have the required materials may contact the Company at (916) 858-5100 or by emailing ir@thermogenesis.com.

Important InformationThis material may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the Annual Meeting to be reconvened on January 13, 2022. In connection with the Annual Meeting, the Company filed the Proxy Statement. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISIONS, SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING. No changes have been made in the proposals to be voted on by stockholders at the Annual Meeting. The Company's Proxy Statement and any other materials filed by the Company with the SEC can be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at sec.gov or the Company's website at thermogenesis.com.

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

Company Contact: Wendy Samford916-858-5191 ir@ThermoGenesis.com

Investor Contact: Paula Schwartz, Rx Communications917-322-2216 pschwartz@rxir.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermogenesis-holdings-announces-adjournment-of-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301447632.html

SOURCE ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Sonder Holdings Inc. And Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. Announce Effectiveness Of Registration Statement And Special Meeting To Approve Business Combination

Sonder Holdings Inc. ("Sonder'' or the "Company"), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, and Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMII, GMIIW and GMIIU), a special purpose acquisition company formed by affiliates of The Gores Group, LLC, and Metropoulos & Co., today announced that the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 7, 2021, as amended by Amendment No. 7 filed on December 20, 2021, was declared effective on December 22, 2021. The registration statement was filed in connection with the proposed business combination of Gores Metropoulos II and Sonder.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Redeemable Warrants Commencing December 27, 2021

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced that, commencing December 27, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 30,000,000 units, including 2,500,000 units issued as a result of the underwriter's exercise of its over-allotment option, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "RRAC.U," and the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on NYSE under the symbols "RRAC" and "RRAC WS," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. ("Lazydays" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today announced that William P. Murnane is stepping down as Chairman and CEO. Robert DeVincenzi, currently lead independent director of the Lazydays Board, will assume the role of Interim CEO on January 1, 2022. Christopher Shackelton, a current director on the Board, has been named the new Chairman of the Board effective December 23, 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proxy Voting#Adjournment#Thermogenesis#Canada#Thermogenesis Holdings#Thmo#Company#Sec
TheStreet

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of $75 Million Initial Public Offering

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp., a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and three-fourths of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ION Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From The New York Stock Exchange

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) - Get ION Geophysical Corporation Report today announced that written notice was received from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. ION is considered below criteria established by the NYSE for continued listing because its average market capitalization has been less than $50 million over a consecutive 30 trading-day period, and at the same time its last reported stockholders' equity was below $50 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

DecisionPoint Completes One-for-Two Reverse Stock Split

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: DPSI), has completed the previously announced reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-2. The number of authorized shares will remain unchanged at 50 million shares. Trading of the company's common stock on OTCQX will continue on a post-split basis, and the common stock began trading on a post-split basis on December 20, 2021, under the temporary trading symbol DPSID and under the new CUSIP number 24345A 507. The trading symbol is expected to revert back to DPSI on or about January 20, 2022.
STOCKS
TheStreet

BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) - Get BankUnited, Inc. Report today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 14, 2022. About BankUnited,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Triterras Provides Update On Nasdaq Listing

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (NasdaqGM: TRIT, TRITW) ("Triterras" or the "Company") , a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, is providing an update on Nasdaq's December 10, 2021 determination to delist the Company for failure to file its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021. On December 16, 2021, the Company appealed the Staff's delist determination to the Nasdaq Hearing Panel (the "Panel") pursuant to Nasdaq rules and requested a stay of the delisting determination and stay of the trading suspension set to expire on January 3, 2022. Following the appeal, on December 20, 2022, the Company provided a further submission to the Panel requesting a stay of the delisting and trading suspension pending the hearing, set for January 20, 2022. Today, the Company is reporting that the Panel granted Triterras's request to extend the automatic 15-day stay of suspension, pending the hearing scheduled for January 20, 2022 and a final determination regarding the Company's listing status.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Business Combination With CompoSecure

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (DBDR) ("Roman DBDR"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders have approved all proposals related to the previously announced proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C. ("CompoSecure") a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, at a special meeting of Roman DBDR stockholders held today, December 23, 2021. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BiondVax Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering Of American Depositary Shares

JERUSALEM, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced that it intends to offer its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in an underwritten public offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Hexion Holdings Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Hexion Holdings Corporation (OTC: HXOH) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of American Securities LLC. Stockholders will receive $30.00 for each share of Hexion Holdings stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Natuzzi S.p.A. Announces Resignation Of Its Chief Financial Officer

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) - Get Natuzzi SpA Report ("Natuzzi" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announced today the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Vittorio Notarpietro, to pursue other opportunities outside the Global Furniture Industry. The effective date of Mr. Notarpietro's resignation, which is still under determination, is expected to occur within the second half of January 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

PBF Energy Announces Appointment Of Paul Donahue As Director

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) - Get PBF Energy, Inc. Class A Report announced that Paul Donahue has been elected as an independent director effective January 1, 2022. Thomas J. Nimbley, Chairman of the Board and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to have...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Crown Capital Investments Acquires Nova Marketing, LLC

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Capital Investments ("Crown Capital" or "CCI"), an Atlanta-based private equity investment firm, announces the addition of Nova Marketing, LLC, to its distribution solutions portfolio of companies. "Nova adds a dynamic central US operation to our growing national warehousing, kitting and fulfillment network," says...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FFIE CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. F/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California captioned Zhou v. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., et al., (Case No. 21-cv-9914) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (FFIE) f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. ("PSAC") securities between January 28, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Freshworks And Zoho Reach Settlement To End Litigation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc . (FRSH) - Get Freshworks, Inc. Class A Report, today announced that it has resolved the litigation filed by Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. ("Zoho") in March of 2020 in federal court in California for trade secret misappropriation against Freshworks. Following the filing of the lawsuit, Freshworks determined that a now-former Freshworks sales employee, using his spouse's computer without her knowledge, wrongfully accessed and used Zoho confidential information relating to sales leads. These actions were not taken at the direction of Freshworks, and are contrary to Freshworks' policies. Freshworks has taken steps to remediate any harm caused and agreed to take steps to make sure that nothing like this happens again. Freshworks and Zoho have settled the litigation, and Zoho has now dismissed the lawsuit, bringing it to an end.
SAN MATEO, CA
TheStreet

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Playtika Holding Corp. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - PLTK

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) : (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about January 15, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (2) between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 24, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Guardion Health Sciences To Wind Down VectorVision Business Operations And Focus On Exploiting VectorVision Intellectual Property

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. ("Guardion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GHSI), a clinical nutrition company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and supplements, announced that, as part of its ongoing comprehensive evaluation of its business, it will wind down the business operations of its VectorVision business and, instead, focus on exploiting its valuable intellectual property and technology using a restructured and more cost-efficient approach.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy