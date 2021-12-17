ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Artificial Intelligence Market Report 2021: AI And ML Will Create A Broad Spectrum Of New Revenue Opportunities For ICT Vendors And Service Providers

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will transform businesses, it will create a broad spectrum of new revenue opportunities for ICT vendors and service providers.

The opportunities cut across advisory services, applications, and infrastructure. As the mega trends shape the AI landscape, it will have a ripple effect in terms of new revenue and growth opportunities for start-ups as well as large global information and communication technology (ICT) companies.

Artificial intelligence leverages algorithms and large datasets to identify underlying relationships and drive new or better business outcomes. While still at a nascent stage, AI technologies are being adopted across industries globally to innovate business models, drive operational efficiencies, and create strategic differentiation.

The potential impacts of AI on people, organizations, and society are widespread. COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the pace of digital transformation and AI adoption as organizations seek to explore new means of creating sustainable business models as well as drive customer value, effectively manage the employee lifecycle in a distributed environment, and optimize costs.

The AI ecosystem is evolving rapidly making it essential to understand the overarching trends that are impacting AI and its adoption.

Further, as we expect democratizing of AI/ML, there will be a move slowly away from applications that only can be developed by data scientists for platforms, making it easier to develop and deploy solutions.

Some of these trends include:

  • Augmenting AI capabilities with enterprise applications
  • Advancements in cognitive capabilities to assess emotions and sentiments
  • Adoption of Edge AI
  • Public cloud service providers playing a pivotal role in the AI ecosystem
  • Focus on ethical AI

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Artificial Intelligence
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • Growth Drivers for AI
  • Growth Restraints for AI
  • AI/ML - Shift toward Democratization
  • Maturing Ecosystem
  • Key Use Cases

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Key Trends in the Artificial Intelligence Industry
  • Augmenting AI Capabilities with Enterprise Applications
  • Advancements in Cognitive Capabilities to Assess Emotions and Sentiments - Emotion Artificial Intelligence
  • Adoption of Edge AI
  • Public Cloud Service Providers are Playing a Pivotal Role in the AI Ecosystem
  • Focus on Ethical AI

4. Way Forward

5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Artificial Intelligence

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Consulting and Advisory Services for AI Roadmap
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Industry Vertical/Function-specific Applications to Enhance Customer Value
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Edge Data Centers for Supporting Select AI Use Cases
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Integration Services to Build Customized Solutions for AI by Leveraging Emerging Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9dnua

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-artificial-intelligence-market-report-2021-ai-and-ml-will-create-a-broad-spectrum-of-new-revenue-opportunities-for-ict-vendors-and-service-providers-301447405.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related
Newswise

Artificial intelligence can create better lightning forecasts

Newswise — Lightning is one of the most destructive forces of nature, as in 2020 when it sparked the massive California Lightning Complex fires, but it remains hard to predict. A new study led by the University of Washington shows that machine learning — computer algorithms that improve themselves without direct programming by humans — can be used to improve lightning forecasts.
SCIENCE
datasciencecentral.com

Trends in AI and ML Healthcare Markets

According to The Future Health Index 2021, the AI/ML market in healthcare is among the most promising ones. About 40% of healthcare organization leaders in different countries consider the development of the above technologies a major driver for the future sustainability of global health. Let’s talk about the trends and peculiarities of implementing AI/ML-based healthcare software solutions in the US and Europe.
MARKETS
iknowfirst.com

Stock Market Forecast Based on Artificial Intelligence for 2022

We are offering a special one-time report with the best stock market opportunities for 2022. This includes top stock picks, ETFs, US Indices forecast, cryptocurrencies, and more! Click here to enjoy the best investment opportunities for the next year!. 2021 was the year of the fight against Covid-19, as well...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Global Content Editing Services Procurement - Sourcing And Intelligence - Exclusive Report By SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Content Editing Services Procurement market is expected to garner USD 4.06 Billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 7.87% from 2021 to 2025. The report offers all-inclusive insights into the present condition and future scope of the industry by deeply analyzing market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.
SOFTWARE
newyorkcitynews.net

Leena AI recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Integrated HR Service Management Solutions

New York [US], December 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leena AI, the company that's revolutionizing enterprise employee experience, today announced that it was listed as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner's Market Guide for Integrated HR Service Management Solutions1 for the second consecutive year. "We are pleased to be recognized in Gartner's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Market By Type 2022 SWOT Analysis By || AImotive, Argo AI, Astute Solutions

The Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Market Report conveys an intensive layout of the market structure of the Artificial Intelligence for Automotive market and furthermore offers an entire vision of the present market summary. The Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Market report shields the key districts, distinctive market circumstances alongside different settings that incorporate efficiency, demand, supply, and development rate over the figure time of 2031.
MARKETS
TheStreet

India Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Report 2021: India Is A Hotbed Of Opportunities For IoT Providers As It's IoT Ecosystem Is Expected To Continue Growing To Offer Entire New Streams Of Revenue

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Internet of Things (IoT) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Indian internet of things (IoT) market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 13.2% from 2020 to 2025. This report includes market sizing across...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheStreet

$13.96 Bn Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Markets, 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market By Component, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The artificial intelligence in manufacturing market is expected to reach $13.96 billion by 2028 and grow at a...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

New Report from Futuresource and InterDigital Details Myriad Complexities and Opportunities for AI/ML in Video Entertainment

WILMINGTON, DE — Often considered a “solution for everything,” AI will expand its impact as the video entertainment industry realizes its benefits to a variety of applications. A recent white paper commissioned by InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC) and written by market research firm Futuresource Consulting examines the industry influence of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) on applications across the video supply chain. The report, “AI and Machine Learning in the Video Industry: New Opportunities for the Entertainment Sector,” investigates the emerging uses of AI across segments of the media industry and highlights key examples of how AI is employed today and might develop in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
mobileworldlive.com

HK creates spectrum licence for private services

Hong Kong’s Communications Authority (CA) called for organisations to apply for a newly-created localised wireless broadband service (LWBS) licence to establish related communications systems for private use. In a statement, a CA representative explained the licence has a restricted scope of operation compared with the existing LWB permit, by...
WORLD
bostonnews.net

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Bigml, Intel, Microsoft

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market report gives a thorough analysis of this dynamic focus of this market with a secondary search. The report sheds light on the Artificial Intelligence as a Service forecast, share, demand, development patterns, and also their current industry size. The Artificial Intelligence as a Service report forecast for the next several years and examines the historical data. The analysis assesses that the plan patterns embraced by major players that are dominant and studied by the Artificial Intelligence as a Service industry size. The report estimates how big this market is concerning revenue for the forecast period. Loopholes are ascertained using resources, and stocks are figured, such as by the info, divides, and also checked through primary sources and secondary sources.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Freight Transportation Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2021-2027 | KONUX, Cargofy, FERO

The latest independent research document on Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Freight Transportation examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Freight Transportation study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Freight Transportation market report advocates analysis of KONUX, Cargofy & FERO.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Taiwan Aims to be Global Leader in Artificial Intelligence with New AI HUB Initiative

The benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) technology have been validated in many domains, where AI has helped reduce costs, improve efficiency and productivity, and solve real-life problems. However, international communities are challenged by adverse factors such as US-China competition, changes in the supply chain, and the impact of COVID-19 and Taiwan’s enterprises and their development are no exception. In such circumstances, the role of the government is even more important. In response, the Taiwanese government has adopted various measures to support industrial AI research and development (R&D) and encourage companies to introduce AI technology by executing subsidy and public-private partnership (PPP) programs.
WORLD
C4ISR & Networks

Orbital Insight to build AI for intelligence community based on artificial data

WASHINGTON – The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has selected a team of commercial and academic partners to build an artificial intelligence system with synthetic data, which will further help the agency determine how it builds machine learning algorithms moving forward. Orbital Insight was issued a Phase II Small Business Innovation...
TECHNOLOGY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market PDF 2022 Research Segments & Revenues Described By || Google, Baidu, IBM

The Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Report conveys an intensive layout of the market structure of the Artificial Intelligence Software market and furthermore offers an entire vision of the present market summary. The Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market report shields the key districts, distinctive market circumstances alongside different settings that incorporate efficiency, demand, supply, and development rate over the figure time of 2031.
SOFTWARE
gisuser.com

The UK Leads Europe and Ranks Third Globally in Artificial Intelligence

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deep Knowledge Analytics, Big Innovation Centre and Innovation Eye launch ‘Artificial Intelligence in the UK: Industry landscape overview in 2021’, the most comprehensive industry mapping made to date, profiling, categorising and analysing over 3,600 private and public sector entities across 20 sectors and 50 locations in the UK.
TECHNOLOGY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Information and Communications Technology(ICT) Market Segmented by Applications, Types and Regions with Forecast Report Till 2031 | Microsoft, HP, Cisco

Market research on most trending report Global “Information and Communications Technology(ICT)” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market state of affairs. The Information and Communications Technology(ICT) marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Information and Communications Technology(ICT) Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
