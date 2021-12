The iconic heavyweight champion “Iron Mike” Tyson has taken one of his many talents to the Colorado cannabis industry. Really, Tyson couldn’t be a better fit for the industry. “Cannabis puts me in a different state of mind; it relaxes me,” he said. “I wish I would have discovered how it could help me earlier in life because in my case, the more relaxed I am, the better I am. Not just as a fighter, but in my daily life.”

COLORADO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO