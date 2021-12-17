ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

Tracy Camp Named Computing Research Association Executive Director

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Computing Research Association (CRA) today announced Dr. Tracy Camp will become the organization's fourth Executive Director in its 50 year history. Camp, currently the Department Head of Computer Science at Colorado School of Mines (Mines), brings to the role strong experience as a leader in the computing research community at the national level, a history spearheading diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in computing, and a detailed vision for leading the organization into the future. She will assume the role on July 1, 2022.

The Computing Research Association today announced Dr. Tracy Camp will become the organization's Executive Director.

As Executive Director, Camp will seek to build upon CRA's existing leadership role in the computing research community and work to help the community pursue bold research visions, practice and advocate for socially responsible computing research, encourage the participation of diverse populations in research, and continue to make the case for strong federal support of science and technology.

"We are excited to bring on board someone of Tracy's exceptional caliber," said CRA Board Chair Nancy Amato. "She is a proven leader with an impressive breadth and depth of experience and accomplishment, both nationally and at her institution. As the Founding CS Department Head at Mines, she oversaw a major expansion of the faculty and student enrollments, while simultaneously increasing diversity."

"Tracy possesses a broad and inclusive view of computing, a deep understanding of the funding mechanisms and reward structures that affect computing research, and excellent management capabilities and experience," Amato continued. "She is the ideal leader for CRA's next phase and I could not be more thrilled she said 'yes' to this role."

Camp has previous experience with CRA having served for many years in various volunteer capacities. She is a current board member of the CRA Committee on Widening Participation in Computing Research, where she served as co-chair from 2011 to 2014. Camp was also an influential member of the CRA Board of Directors from 2012 to 2016. She led the committee that produced the 2017 report Generation CS: CS Undergraduate Enrollments Surge Since 2006.

"I'm extremely excited to become the next CRA Executive Director, following in the footsteps of three impressive former CRA leaders," said Camp. "Several major issues exist in the computing research world today, which has created many opportunities for positive transformative change. I look forward to working with CRA's exceptional staff, board members, and broader community for the benefit of computing research and society at large."

"CRA has been instrumental in my career advancement and can and should be instrumental in the career advancement of everyone involved in computing research."

Camp will be the first woman to serve as Executive Director at CRA. She succeeds Andrew Bernat, who served CRA for nearly 20 years before retiring in September, 2021.

For more information, see cra.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tracy-camp-named-computing-research-association-executive-director-301447624.html

SOURCE Computing Research Association

Comments / 0

Related
rcreader.com

Jelena Babic Barnes Named Executive Director of Iowa Credit Union Foundation

Babic Barnes has served as the program manager for the Iowa Credit Union Foundation (ICUF), the philanthropic arm of the Iowa Credit Union League, since 2020. Prior to joining ICUF, Babic Barnes worked in the non-profit sector in Europe for more than 13 years, helping non-profits, business support organizations, and institutions focus on community development.
CHARITIES
trinity.edu

Jorge Colazo Named Associate Dean of Strategic Initiatives and Research

Jorge Colazo, Ph.D., has been named the associate dean of strategic initiatives and research for the Michael Neidorff School of Business (NSB). Colazo is an associate professor and chair for the Department of Finance and Decision Sciences. His goal for this new role is to guarantee the NSB will continue its active community connections and experiential learning opportunities and remain focused on Trinity becoming a top 25 nationally-ranked university in the area of liberal arts. He will also manage the school’s AACSB International re-accreditation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
njbmagazine.com

Carpenter Contractor Trust Names Cyndie Williams as Executive Director

The Carpenter Contractor Trust (CCT) recently announced the appointment of Cyndie Williams as its new executive director. She becomes the first women to lead the organization. “I am gratified at the opportunity to strengthen the relationships between union carpenters and our signatory contractors and intend to expand opportunities for our highly skilled workforce,” Williams said.
CONSTRUCTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TheStreet

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. ("Lazydays" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today announced that William P. Murnane is stepping down as Chairman and CEO. Robert DeVincenzi, currently lead independent director of the Lazydays Board, will assume the role of Interim CEO on January 1, 2022. Christopher Shackelton, a current director on the Board, has been named the new Chairman of the Board effective December 23, 2021.
BUSINESS
Grand Rapids Business Journal

NIA Centre names interim executive director

A nonprofit with a vision to promote African American culture in West Michigan appointed an interim executive director. NIA Centre said Monday, Dec. 6, that it hired Rodney A. Sprauve to the position, replacing former executive Sierra Hatfield who resigned in October. Sprauve will oversee operations and programming as NIA Centre searches for a candidate to permanently fill the position.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Colorado School Of Mines#Cra Board
TheStreet

Crown Castle To Present At Citi's 2022 AppsEconomy Conference

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) - Get Crown Castle International Corp Report ("Crown Castle") announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time at Citi's 2022 AppsEconomy Conference. Mr. Schlanger's presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 45 minutes. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle's website at http://www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Natuzzi S.p.A. Announces Resignation Of Its Chief Financial Officer

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) - Get Natuzzi SpA Report ("Natuzzi" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announced today the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Vittorio Notarpietro, to pursue other opportunities outside the Global Furniture Industry. The effective date of Mr. Notarpietro's resignation, which is still under determination, is expected to occur within the second half of January 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computer Science
TheStreet

ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Exicure, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important February 11 Deadline In Securities Class Action - XCUR

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) - Get Exicure, Inc. Report between March 11, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important February 11, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Hexion Holdings Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Hexion Holdings Corporation (OTC: HXOH) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of American Securities LLC. Stockholders will receive $30.00 for each share of Hexion Holdings stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BiondVax Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering Of American Depositary Shares

JERUSALEM, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced that it intends to offer its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in an underwritten public offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Double Bottomline Corp. Completes The Purchase Of Community Savings Bancorp, Inc. And Community Savings

CALDWELL, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Bottomline Corp. ("Double Bottomline") has completed the purchase of Community Savings Bancorp, Inc. ("CCSB") (OTC Pink: CCSB), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Community Savings, a federal savings association. The final aggregate merger consideration for the transaction was $9.5 million, which will result in...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy