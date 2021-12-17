ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Top 10 Public University Managed Service Client Expands Relationship With Additional Cybersecurity Services

CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, announces expansion with an existing Resilience Partner Program (RPP) client to perform custom security assessments and penetration testing services for multiple academic medical centers within their nationally recognized university system.

Having insight into your organization's overall risk posture and knowing your network's critical security vulnerabilities is a top priority, especially for healthcare organizations providing direct patient care. A cyber incident could result in an overarching snowball effect on hospital operations and initiatives, and even impede patient care. CynergisTek's Security Risk Assessments provide independent, third-party guidance from industry experts who assess the organization's overall risk posture against the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and industry best practices. CynergisTek's Penetration Testing Services uncover potential security vulnerabilities and help identify prioritized areas of improvement.

"Our partnership is about taking an active role with clients to help stop and defend against attacks. We developed our Resilience Partner Program for this very reason. The growing reach across our RPP clients continues to thrive and we're honored they've expanded additional outsourcing needs to us," said Mac McMillan, CEO, and President at CynergisTek. "We see continued demand for our services both from our existing and new clients. Expansion of services within our large customer base is foundational to our growth and we pride ourselves in the relationships we build during every engagement. We will continue to strengthen our relationships with our clients, resulting in more contract expansions to deliver additional quality services while additional revenue opportunities."

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek ( www.cynergistek.com), is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek, Inc.. These forward-looking statements are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "would," "could," "intends," "may," "will," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to uncertainties relating to product/services development; long and uncertain sales cycles; the ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; future capital requirements; competition from other providers; the ability of the Company's vendors to continue supplying the Company with supplies and services at comparable terms and prices; the Company's ability to successfully compete and introduce enhancements and new features that achieve market acceptance and that keep pace with technological developments; the Company's ability to maintain its brand and reputation and retain or replace its significant customers; cybersecurity risks and risks of damage and interruptions of information technology systems; the Company's ability to retain key members of management and successfully integrate new executives; the Company's ability to complete acquisitions, strategic investments, entry into new lines of business, divestitures, mergers or other transactions on acceptable terms, or at all; potential risks and uncertainties relating to the existing and ultimate impact of COVID-19, including the geographic spread, the severity of the virus, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact, and the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Given the risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should recognize that the statements are predictions of future results which may not occur as anticipated. Many of the risks listed above have been, and may further be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the healthcare industry. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and from historical results, due to the risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as others not now anticipated. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

