Stikeman Elliott Expands Community Partnerships In Support Of Black And Indigenous Law Students

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Stikeman Elliott is pleased to announce that the firm has expanded its community partnerships in support of Black and Indigenous students who demonstrate an interest in pursuing a career in law.

Earlier this fall, Stikeman Elliott participated in the development of Avenue: Black Undergraduate Internship Program, in collaboration with various Canadian law firms and organizations in partnership with Legal Leaders for Diversity and Inclusion (LLD) and the Law Firm Diversity and Inclusion Network (LFDIN), with the support of the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers (CABL) and the Ontario Bar Association ( OBA). This program is designed to provide Black undergraduate students with real-world legal industry experience and the opportunity to build their resumes and grow their professional network. You can learn more about this opportunity at oba.org/Avenue.

Stikeman Elliott also established two scholarships to support Black and Indigenous students in Québec who demonstrate an interest in pursuing a career in law:

  • The Stikeman Elliott Scholarship for Black and Indigenous Students in partnership with the Université de Montréal will be awarded to a first year law student, each year for a three-year term. You can learn more about this scholarship, including how to apply, by visiting the Université de Montréal's Nouvelle bourse Stikeman Elliott pour étudiants noirs et autochtones page.
  • The Stikeman Elliott Diversity Scholarship in partnership with McGill University will be awarded annually for the next five years to one second year student of the BCL/JD Program. You can learn more about this scholarship, including how to apply, by visiting McGill University's Faculty prizes, awards and scholarships for BCL/JD students page.

"Here at Stikeman Elliott, we believe in supporting our communities by providing opportunities for emerging lawyers in their pursuit of post-secondary education," said Natasha Bhimji, Director, Student Programs and Co-Chair of the firm's National Diversity, Equity & Inclusio n Committee. "The individuals who benefit from these programs are the future of our industry. We are committed to shaping an industry that further reflects the communities and clients we serve."

"Diversity, equity and inclusion are integral parts of Stikeman Elliott," said Barbara Sheng, partner in the Corporate Group and Co-Chair of the firm's National Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. "These partnerships are a direct result of our efforts to zero-in on initiatives that provide further access for those in historically underrepresented groups to pursue legal studies. We believe that by supporting our communities and offering assistance at the student level, we can create inclusive opportunities and inspire a new generation of determined and ambitious students."

About Stikeman ElliottStikeman Elliott LLP is a global leader in Canadian business law, offering creative solutions to clients across Canada and around the world. The firm provides the highest quality counsel and decisive advice through offices located in Montréal, Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Vancouver, New York, London and Sydney. With an exceptional track record on multijurisdictional matters across Canada, in the U.S. and internationally, Stikeman Elliott ranks as a top firm in its primary practice areas. The firm's growing global client base benefits from the broad range of legal talent at Stikeman Elliott, comprised of people from different backgrounds who hold varied skill sets and forms of expertise. www.stikeman.com

HeyMama Partners With WS Development To Launch Its Boston Chapter, Announces Grant Program For Working Moms In The Boston Area

BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HeyMama, the nation's largest and fastest-growing private online community for entrepreneurial moms, is proud to partner with Massachusetts-based developer WS Developmentto launch a series of events and an exciting new grant program. As part of this venture, WS Development's Boston properties will become vital community centers for women's mentorship and business opportunities.
ECONOMY
