The release of the final half of the fourth season of Attack on Titan is fast approaching, and a new trailer has been released to prove it. With the Scout Regiment now having to deal with not only the forces of Marley, but also the forces that were created by their former friend, Eren Jaeger, this final half of the final season looks like it’s going to be one of the darkest and bloodiest season to date. With this new clip, Attack on Titan fans are shown some big moments as to how the battle that was previously teased in the previous season plays out.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO